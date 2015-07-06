FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico competition watchdog probes pension funds sector
#Financials
July 6, 2015 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico competition watchdog probes pension funds sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 6 (Reuters) - Mexico’s competition watchdog has begun an investigation into possible monopolistic practices carried out by the country’s pension funds, or afores, according to an announcement on Monday in the country’s official government gazette.

The announcement gave no further details into the investigation, which is being undertaken by the Federal Competition Commission, or Cofece.

Cofece was investigating afores for “absolute monopolistic practices,” which it defines as agreements between competitors to manipulate prices, divide up markets, collude on bids, or restrict supply or demand in a market. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez)

