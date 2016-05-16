FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's AHMSA says judge lifts suspension of payments after 17 years
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

Mexico's AHMSA says judge lifts suspension of payments after 17 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTERREY, Mexico, May 16 (Reuters) - Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of Mexico’s largest steelmakers, said on Monday a judge approved its $1.7 billion debt restructuring plan, bringing to an end a 17-year suspension of payments.

AHMSA, which was barred from the local bourse in 1999 after it stopped paying its creditors, said a majority of debt-holders agreed to swap debt for common shares in the company. As a result, AHMSA said its total debt burden would be in the region of $400 million.

The company said the end of the suspension of payments would allow it to re-enter capital markets to fund future projects.

Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.