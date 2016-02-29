FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico regulator says capital's airport slots anti-competitive
February 29, 2016 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico regulator says capital's airport slots anti-competitive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The way that take-off and landing slots at Mexico City’s airport are assigned is anti-competitive and negatively affects the cost of services, Mexico’s federal competition commission said on Monday.

The investigative arm of the commission, known as Cofece, proposed that a reserve fund be created for slots that had not been assigned correctly, which could then be distributed to help smaller airlines and new entrants.

Carlos Mena, head of the investigative arm, told a news conference that in 2014, two airlines - which he did not name - concentrated 65 percent of the landing and take-off slots.

The investigative arm’s recommendations will now be presented to the Cofece board, and time given for interested parties, airlines such as Aeromexico, Interjet and Volaris, as well as the airport authority, to respond.

The Cofece board can then publish final measures.

Reporting by Christine Murray and Tomas Sarmiento Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
