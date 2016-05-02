FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico competition watchdog approves Aeromexico-Delta joint venture
May 2, 2016 / 5:01 PM / a year ago

Mexico competition watchdog approves Aeromexico-Delta joint venture

Cyntia Barrera, Veronica Gomez, Jeffrey Dastin

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s federal competition commission (Cofece) approved Aeromexico’s $1.5 billion joint venture with Delta with certain conditions, Aeromexico said in a filing on Monday.

Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV and Delta Airlines Inc are seeking a broad alliance and had asked Cofece for antitrust immunity in order to coordinate flight prices, capacity and schedules. The two carriers are still awaiting U.S. government approval.

The tie-up ultimately will strengthen the airlines’ position in the world’s second-largest cross-border market, helping them vie for U.S. vacationers, business executives and travelers visiting friends and family in either country.

One of Cofece’s conditions is that eight pairs of slots in the Mexico City airport must be given up, Aeromexico said in a filing to Mexico’s stock exchange. Asked about the slots, a spokesman for Aeromexico said the company did not have any more information.

A spokeswoman for Delta said the company could not comment on Cofece’s approval until the government review process formally concludes.

Mexico’s Senate last week approved an air transport deal with the U.S., which was a prerequisite to the Aeromexico and Delta joint venture. The agreement will allow airlines to open up new routes between the two countries and will permit an unlimited number of flights.

