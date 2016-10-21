ICA wins $406 mln Mexico City airport foundation contract

MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - A group led by heavily indebted Mexican builder ICA won a $406 million contract to build the foundation of a terminal building at Mexico City's new airport, Mexico's government airport operator said on Friday.

ICA and partners submitted a bid of 7.556 billion Mexican pesos ($406 million) that won the highest number of points under the bidding conditions where 15 other companies and consortia also bid, an official from the airport operator said at an event in Mexico City. ($1 = 18.6210 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Veronica Gomez)