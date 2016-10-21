BRIEF-Toyota Motor North America says to recall certain model year 2016 highlander vehicles in U.S.
MEXICO CITY Oct 21 A group led by heavily indebted Mexican builder ICA won a $406 million contract to build the foundation of a terminal building at Mexico City's new airport, Mexico's government airport operator said on Friday.
ICA and partners submitted a bid of 7.556 billion Mexican pesos ($406 million) that won the highest number of points under the bidding conditions where 15 other companies and consortia also bid, an official from the airport operator said at an event in Mexico City. ($1 = 18.6210 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Veronica Gomez)
Oct 21 The number of rigs drilling for oil in the United States rose again this week, extending its second-best streak of no cuts into a 17th straight week, with analysts expecting more additions as crude prices hold over $50 a barrel. Drillers added 11 oil rigs in the week to Oct. 21, bringing the total count up to 443, the most since February, but still below the 594 rigs seen a year ago, according to energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc on Friday. T
Oct 21 Cyber attacks targeting the internet infrastructure provider Dyn disrupted service on major sites such as Twitter and Spotify on Friday, mainly affecting users on the U.S. East Coast.