Mexico to fund new airport via cash flow initially, maybe bonds later-official

MEXICO CITY, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Mexico’s government will finance the first stage of a new $9.15 billion airport planned for the capital via cash flow from the current airport, and could issue up to 30-year bonds to finance later stages, a senior project official said on Wednesday.

President Enrique Pena Nieto formally announced the project on Tuesday. Renowned British architect Norman Foster and a son-in-law of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim have won a design contract for the project, a source familiar with the decision told Reuters late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Roberto Aguilar and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Simon Gardner)