ICA and Slim's Carso in consortium to build Mexico airport-industry
September 9, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

ICA and Slim's Carso in consortium to build Mexico airport-industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Mexican construction firms including Grupo Ica and Carlos Slim’s Grupo Carso have formed a consortium to bid on contracts to build a new airport for Mexico City, the head of construction industry group CMIC Luis Zarate said on Tuesday.

The government last week unveiled plans for the $9.15 billion airport which will eventually boast six runways.

British architect Norman Foster and Fernando Romero, Slim’s son-in-law, won a contract to design the airport, which aims to reduce congestion and make Mexico City more competitive.

The nine builders, which also include Coconal, La Peninsular, Teya, Tradeco, Prodemex, Gia and Marhnos, have each taken stakes in a holding company and will take 6-month-long turns heading the consortium, Zarate said.

He added that the team was most likely to win contracts to build the runways and the terminal buildings. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
