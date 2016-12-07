(Adds Mota Engil and background)
MEXICO CITY Dec 7 Billionaire Carlos Slim's
Carso and FCC presented a joint bid on
Wednesday with Spanish firm Acciona and cash-strapped
builder ICA to build the terminal of Mexico City's new
$13 billion airport.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that the group, which includes
Mexican firms Constructora Y Edificadora GIA+A (GIA), Promotora
y Desarrolladora Mexicana (Prodemex), and the construction unit
of Grupo Hermes, would compete together for the project.
A consortium led by Portuguese construction firm Mota Engil
also threw its hat into the ring for the futuristic
terminal, which sources have said could cost around $3.5
billion.
The presentation of proposals continued into Wednesday
afternoon.
Designed by British architect Norman Foster and Slim's
son-in-law Fernando Romero, the terminal building is slated to
serve some 68 million passengers a year by the time it opens in
2020.
(Reporting by Veronica Gomez and David Alire Garcia; Editing
by Bernard Orr)