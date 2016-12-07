(Adds Mota Engil and background)

MEXICO CITY Dec 7 Billionaire Carlos Slim's Carso and FCC presented a joint bid on Wednesday with Spanish firm Acciona and cash-strapped builder ICA to build the terminal of Mexico City's new $13 billion airport.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that the group, which includes Mexican firms Constructora Y Edificadora GIA+A (GIA), Promotora y Desarrolladora Mexicana (Prodemex), and the construction unit of Grupo Hermes, would compete together for the project.

A consortium led by Portuguese construction firm Mota Engil also threw its hat into the ring for the futuristic terminal, which sources have said could cost around $3.5 billion.

The presentation of proposals continued into Wednesday afternoon.

Designed by British architect Norman Foster and Slim's son-in-law Fernando Romero, the terminal building is slated to serve some 68 million passengers a year by the time it opens in 2020.