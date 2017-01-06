Slim consortium clinches Mexico City airport terminal project

MEXICO CITY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - A consortium including a construction company controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim has clinched the terminal project at Mexico City's new $13 billion airport, Mexican authorities said on Friday.

The construction arm of Slim's Grupo Carso and his majority-owned FCC, submitted a bid of 84.8 billion Mexican pesos ($3.98 billion) for the project.

The consortium also includes Spain's Acciona and Mexican firms ICA, Constructora Y Edificadora GIA+A (GIA), Promotora y Desarrolladora Mexicana (Prodemex), and the construction unit of Grupo Hermes. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)