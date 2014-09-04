FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2014 / 4:31 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. firm Parsons in deal to manage new Mexico City airport build-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Mexico has reached a preliminary deal for U.S. engineering firm Parsons to manage the construction project of a new airport planned for Mexico City, a source with knowledge of the plan said on Thursday.

Mexico’s government on Wednesday unveiled the winning design for a new, futuristic, spider-shaped airport for the capital that will ease delays and boost capacity at a cost of 120 billion pesos ($9.17 billion) in public and private funding.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
