a year ago
Mexico awards airport runway to group led by Slim's Grupo Carso
#Market News
August 11, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

Mexico awards airport runway to group led by Slim's Grupo Carso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Mexico's government airport operator on Friday awarded a contract to build one of the runways of Mexico City's $13 billion airport project to companies led by units of Grupo Carso, the builder of tycoon Carlos Slim, an official said.

Grupo Carso units, together with La Peninsular Compania Constructora and Constructora Y Edificadora GIA+A, submitted a bid worth 7.36 billion pesos ($396 million) that won the highest number of points under the bidding conditions, Jaime Madinaveitia said at an event in Mexico City. ($1 = 18.5750 Mexican pesos) ($1 = 18.5750 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
