MEXICO CITY, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Mexico’s government on Wednesday unveiled the winning design for a new airport for the capital, Mexico City, saying it will cost 120 billion pesos ($9.17 bln) between public and private funding.

Renowned British architect Norman Foster and Fernando Romero, a son-in-law of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, won the design contract for the project. (1 US dollar = 13.0877 Mexican peso) (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Roberto Aguilar; Editing by Simon Gardner)