9 months ago
Group led by Slim's Carso offers low bid for airport terminal
#Market News
December 7, 2016 / 7:39 PM / 9 months ago

Group led by Slim's Carso offers low bid for airport terminal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A consortium including Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's Carso and FCC, Spanish firm Acciona and cash-strapped builder ICA presented the lowest bid on Wednesday to build a terminal at Mexico City's new $13 billion airport.

The Carso-led group submitted a bid of 84.8 billion pesos ($4.2 billion) for the terminal tender, the Mexican government said. The winner will be announced on Jan. 6.

A group led by Mota Engil presented a bid for 90.073 billion pesos while a group led by Omega offered 87.5 billion pesos. ($1 = 20.3875 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
