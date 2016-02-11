FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Alfa sees 3 pct fall in revenue in 2016
February 11, 2016 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico's Alfa sees 3 pct fall in revenue in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial conglomerate Alfa said on Thursday it sees a 3 percent fall in revenue this year compared to 2015.

The company said it expects revenue to be $15.775 billion this year.

Alfa said its energy services unit Newpek would take the biggest hit, with revenue slumping 36 percent versus last year due to the drop in the price of oil.

The company also said it plans to invest $1.32 billion this year, 18 percent less than last year.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Chris Reese

