UPDATE 1-Mexico's Alfa posts Q3 profit vs loss yr ago
#Market News
October 15, 2012 / 5:55 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Alfa posts Q3 profit vs loss yr ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa posted on Monday a third-quarter profit, compared with year-earlier losses when the company was hit by a steep weakening of the peso against the dollar.

Monterrey-based Alfa earned 2.794 billion pesos ($217 million) in the July-September period, compared with a loss of 508.9 million pesos in the same quarter of 2011.

Quarterly revenue rose more than 6 percent to 50.9 billion pesos.

Alfa shares rose 2.97 percent to 24.25 peoss in afternoon trading on Monday.

