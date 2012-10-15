FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Alfa eyes $1 billion refinancing deal
#Market News
October 15, 2012 / 11:31 PM / in 5 years

Mexico's Alfa eyes $1 billion refinancing deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Alfa conglomerate plans to refinance some $1 billion in debt from its various subsidiaries, the company’s chief financial officer Ramon Leal said on Monday.

The company will look to refinance up to $600 million from petrochemical company Alpek, up to $250 million from telecommunications firm Alestra and up to $300 million from car parts manufacturer Nemak.

The company’s total debt hovers around the $3 billion mark, Leal said during a press conference call.

The Monterrey-based company posted a third-quarter profit earlier on Monday, compared with year-earlier losses.

The company earned 2.794 billion pesos ($217 million) in the July-September period, compared with a loss of 508.9 million pesos ($39.7 million) in the same quarter of 2011.

Quarterly revenue rose more than 6 percent to 50.9 billion pesos. Alfa shares ended the day up 2.63 percent at 24.17 pesos.

