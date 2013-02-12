FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexican conglomerate Alfa Q4 profit jumps 57 percent
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2013 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexican conglomerate Alfa Q4 profit jumps 57 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Tuesday posted a fourth-quarter profit of 1.497 billion pesos ($116.3 million), an increase of 57 percent from the 952.6 million peso profit logged in the same period a year ago.

The company said in a statement that market trends in auto parts, telecoms and hydrocarbons were positive in the final quarter of last year, while the petrochemical business continued to face volatile conditions, especially in Asia.

Quarterly revenue at the Monterrey-based Alfa reached 48.05 billion pesos during the October-December period, down slightly from 48.34 billion a year earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.