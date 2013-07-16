Mexico's Alfa slightly raises 2013 revenue forecast

MEXICO CITY, July 16 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Tuesday raised its expected revenue forecast for 2013 to $15.95 billion from the $15.87 billion announced in February.

The company said its forecast for its biggest affiliate, petrochemicals company Alpek, remains in line with its February forecast for full-year revenue of $7 billion.

Alfa on Monday reported sharply lower second-quarter profit, hurt by a weaker Mexican peso and one-time charges related to a factory sale at Alpek.

Shares in Alfa were down 0.78 percent at 32.00 pesos in morning trading. Alpek shares were down 3.1 percent at 26.88 pesos.