Mexico's Alfa sees 3 pct drop in sales, 3 pct rise in EBITDA in 2015
February 24, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Alfa sees 3 pct drop in sales, 3 pct rise in EBITDA in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial conglomerate Alfa said on Tuesday it sees a 3 percent fall in revenues this year and a 3 percent rise in EBITDA from 2014. The company said it plans to invest $1.28 billion this year, less than in the prior period.

Alfa’s petrochemical unit Alpek said it sees a 24 percent drop in sales and a 15 percent rise in EBITDA this year compared to 2014. The company also said its capital expense should total $400 million this year, a 25 percent rise over 2014.

Reporting By Alexandra Alper and Cyntia Barrera

