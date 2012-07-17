FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Alfa raises 2012 revenue forecast
#Market News
July 17, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

Mexico's Alfa raises 2012 revenue forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 17 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa raised its 2012 revenue forecast by 3 percent on Tuesday.

The company, which owns auto parts, petrochemical and food businesses, did not give a reason for raising the sales forecast to $15.89 billion from $15.50 billion.

Alfa said on Monday that its second-quarter revenue had jumped 16 percent from the year-earlier quarter, boosted by a pickup in sales at its auto-parts unit.

The Monterrey-based company reported a 22 percent drop in quarterly profit, however, hurt by the higher cost of servicing its U.S. dollar debt as the Mexican peso sharply depreciated from the second quarter in 2011.

Alfa shares were up 1.1 percent at 218.93 pesos in late morning trading on Mexico’s stock exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
