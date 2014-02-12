FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Alfa says 4th-qtr profit down on tax provisions
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2014 / 9:57 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Alfa says 4th-qtr profit down on tax provisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter profit fell 31.1 percent compared with the same period last year, as it put more money aside for tax provisions.

In a regulatory filing, the company said fourth-quarter profit fell to 1.03 billion pesos ($78.69 million) from 1.5 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue for the period rose to 50.28 billion pesos, up nearly 5 percent from the fourth quarter last year.

Alfa said it invested a total of $739 million in all its constituent companies in the quarter. It said it spent $411 million through its Sigma Alimentos subsidiary to buy 45 percent of Spain’s Campofrio Food Group.

Shares of the company, which owns auto parts and petrochemical businesses, closed down 1.52 percent at 36.74 pesos.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.