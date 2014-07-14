FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Alfa's revenue boosted by auto parts sales
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2014 / 8:45 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Alfa's revenue boosted by auto parts sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail on revenue, Nemak)

MEXICO CITY, July 14 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa said on Monday its second-quarter revenue rose slightly, helped by a pickup in sales from its auto parts business, Nemak.

The company, which took hefty restructuring charges in the year-earlier period, reported a sharp increase in quarterly profit to 1.915 billion pesos ($147.5 million) from 49 million pesos a year earlier.

Revenue at Alfa, which manufactures car parts and refrigerated foods as well as petrochemicals, rose 2.85 percent from the year-earlier quarter to 52.326 billion pesos.

“Nemak reported record quarterly core profit, capitalizing on solid sales in North America and a sustained recovery in Europe,” said Alfa Chief Executive Alvaro Fernandez Garza in a statement.

Shares in Alfa closed up 1.84 percent at 37.11 pesos before the company reported its results. ($1 = 12.9865 pesos at end June) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.