Mexico's Alfa raises stake in Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp

MEXICO CITY, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Wednesday said it paid C$21 ($19.15) per share to increase its total stake in Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp to 17.07 percent.

Alfa bought 9,017,400 shares to take its total position to 53,657,900 shares, the company said in a statement.

Pacific Rubiales shares closed at C$21.65 on Toronto’s stock exchange, 3.1 percent above the price Alfa paid to increase its stake. (1 US dollar = 1.0968 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Chris Reese)