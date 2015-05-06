FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares in Mexico's Alfa drop nearly 5 pct after Pacific Rubiales bid
May 6, 2015

Shares in Mexico's Alfa drop nearly 5 pct after Pacific Rubiales bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican conglomerate Alfa fell nearly 5 percent on Wednesday, the day after the company made a take-over bid for oil producer Pacific Rubiales.

The Canadian oil and gas company said on Tuesday that Alfa and Harbour Energy Ltd had offered C$6.50 per share, valuing the oil and gas company at about C$2.05 billon ($2.08 billion).

Alfa shares dropped as the market opened, falling nearly 5 percent, but later paring gains to around 32.40 pesos per share.

Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez

