MEXICO CITY, June 25 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa said on Thursday the offer it and Harbour Energy have made to buy oil company Pacific Rubiales is “full, fair and final,” the company said in a statement.

The pair’s C$6.50 per share offer came during difficult times for Pacific Rubiales, Colombia’s No. 2 oil producer, whose shares have plunged 75 percent over the last year as crude prices fell and the company struggled under its hefty debt load. (Reporting by Luis Rojas Mena)