FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican restaurant operator Alsea reports higher 2nd-qtr profit
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2013 / 9:29 PM / 4 years ago

Mexican restaurant operator Alsea reports higher 2nd-qtr profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 25 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant operator Alsea, which runs Domino’s Pizza, PF Chang’s and Burger King in Mexico, said on Thursday second-quarter profit rose 18.5 percent, helped by higher sales thanks to more openings of cafes and restaurants.

The company, which also operates the Starbucks coffee chain in Mexico, Chile and Argentina, reported a quarterly profit of 157.4 million pesos ($12.13 million), compared with 132.9 million pesos in the year-earlier period.

Alsea said revenue rose 11.5 percent to 3.82 billion pesos.

Alsea said it opened 405 units in the last year across Latin America.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.