FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Alsea expects to close Vips transaction "shortly"
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2014 / 3:05 AM / 4 years ago

Mexico's Alsea expects to close Vips transaction "shortly"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 5 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant operator Alsea said on Wednesday it expected to close a deal to purchase retailer Walmex’s Vips restaurant chain shortly, once it has fulfilled conditions set out by the country’s competition watchdog.

Alsea, which runs Domino’s Pizza, Starbucks and Burger King franchises in Mexico, agreed to buy Walmex’s 362 restaurants in September for 8.2 billion pesos ($626.96 million).

On Wednesday, Alsea said it had received a resolution from the country’s competition watchdog.

The resolution made the deal conditional on Alsea providing information about exclusivity agreements with the malls in which it operates, and eliminating 54 exclusive clauses in contracts with malls.

“Alsea and Wal-Mex hope to meet the conditions and close the transaction shortly,” the company said.

In November, the company said it had sought permission from regulators for an equity offering so it could pay off debt resulting from the purchase.

Shares in the company ended the day down 1.15 percent at 40.36 pesos ($3.05) before the announcement was made.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.