Mexican restaurant operator Alsea reports higher 4th-qtr profit
February 26, 2015 / 9:56 PM / 3 years ago

Mexican restaurant operator Alsea reports higher 4th-qtr profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Alsea, which operates PF Chang‘s, Starbucks, Burger King and other restaurants, on Thursday reported an 8 percent increase in fourth-quarter profit, helped by recent acquisitions.

The company reported a profit of 297 million pesos ($20 million), compared with 275 million pesos in the year-earlier period.

Revenue soared to 7.9 billion pesos from 4.4 billion pesos in the same period last year, helped by purchases that added 750 new restaurants and coffee shops.

Alsea, with restaurants in Mexico, Spain, Colombia, Chile, Brazil and Argentina, last year bought the diner-style Vips chain from Wal-Mart de Mexico.

The company also took a stake in Spanish company Grupo Zena last summer.

$1 = 14.7475 pesos at end December Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Leslie Adler

