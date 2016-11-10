FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Mexico's Alsea names former Wal-Mart executive as new CEO
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 2:10 AM / 10 months ago

Mexico's Alsea names former Wal-Mart executive as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant operator Alsea said on Wednesday that it has named a former executive of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico (Walmex) as its new chief Executive, replacing Alberto Torrado, one of the company's founders.

Renzo Casillo will take over from Nov. 14, the firm said in a notice to the stock exchange.

Alsea, which manages international fast-food franchises and coffee shops such as Starbucks, Domino's Pizza and Burger King, said Torrado will continue to chair the company's board of directors.

Alsea's shares closed on Wednesday at 67.71 pesos, down 3.17 percent, before the statement was published. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.