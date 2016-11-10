BRIEF-Summit Materials prices secondary offering of common stock
* Summit Materials - pricing of secondary offering of 16.6 million shares of class A common stock at a price of $22.10 per share
MEXICO CITY Nov 9 Mexican restaurant operator Alsea said on Wednesday that it has named a former executive of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico (Walmex) as its new chief Executive, replacing Alberto Torrado, one of the company's founders.
Renzo Casillo will take over from Nov. 14, the firm said in a notice to the stock exchange.
Alsea, which manages international fast-food franchises and coffee shops such as Starbucks, Domino's Pizza and Burger King, said Torrado will continue to chair the company's board of directors.
Alsea's shares closed on Wednesday at 67.71 pesos, down 3.17 percent, before the statement was published. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Niko Resources - with respect to natural gas pricing applicable to undeveloped deep water fields in India, we have re-launched sales process for interest in D6 block
* Board has approved a reduction to its monthly dividend by 48.7% to $0.0325 per share from $0.0633 per share