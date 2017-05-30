FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Alsea agrees to sell Grupo Axo stake to General Atlantic
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 11:25 PM / 3 months ago

Mexico's Alsea agrees to sell Grupo Axo stake to General Atlantic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 30 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant operator Alsea said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with U.S. investment firm General Atlantic to sell its minority stake in Grupo Axo, a company that operates fashion brands.

Alsea, which manages international fast-food franchises and coffee shops such as Starbucks and Domino's Pizza, also announced a deal with Grupo Axo that would allow Axo to acquire the minority stake owned by Alsea in Axo units in Chile.

The two deals are worth a combined 1.6 billion pesos ($85.5 million), Alsea said in a statement. ($1 = 18.7190 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Sheky Espejo; editing by Diane Craft)

