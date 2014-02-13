FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Alsea says 4th-qtr profit more than doubles
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 13, 2014 / 10:51 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico's Alsea says 4th-qtr profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant operator Alsea, which runs Starbucks, Domino’s Pizza and Burger King chains among others, on Thursday said its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by sales from new stores as well as higher revenue from its older restaurants.

The company reported a profit of 274.6 million pesos ($20.9 million) in the October-December period, up from a profit of 132.4 million pesos in the same period a year earlier.

Alsea said revenue rose 21.7 percent to 4.416 billion pesos.

Same-store sales, or sales from stores open at least one year, increased 9.8 percent from the year-earlier quarter.

The company said in September it would buy Wal-Mart de Mexico’s restaurant unit, VIPS, for 8.2 billion pesos.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.