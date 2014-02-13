Mexico's Alsea says 4th-qtr profit more than doubles

MEXICO CITY, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant operator Alsea, which runs Starbucks, Domino’s Pizza and Burger King chains among others, on Thursday said its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by sales from new stores as well as higher revenue from its older restaurants.

The company reported a profit of 274.6 million pesos ($20.9 million) in the October-December period, up from a profit of 132.4 million pesos in the same period a year earlier.

Alsea said revenue rose 21.7 percent to 4.416 billion pesos.

Same-store sales, or sales from stores open at least one year, increased 9.8 percent from the year-earlier quarter.

The company said in September it would buy Wal-Mart de Mexico’s restaurant unit, VIPS, for 8.2 billion pesos.