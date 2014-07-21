FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Mexico's Alsea says 2-qtr profit falls 41.6 pct on financing costs
#Market News
July 21, 2014 / 8:40 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Mexico's Alsea says 2-qtr profit falls 41.6 pct on financing costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dollar conversion in paragraph 2)

MEXICO CITY, July 21 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant operator Alsea, which runs Starbucks, Domino’s Pizza and Burger King chains among others, on Monday said its second-quarter profit fell 41.6 percent, as the company faced higher financing costs over a recent acquisition.

The company reported a profit of 86 million pesos ($6.622 million) in the April-June period, compared with a profit of 147 million pesos in the same period a year earlier.

Alsea said its profits were hurt by additional financing costs involved in its purchase of a restaurant business from retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico.

The company raised more than $500 million in a secondary offer to help pay for the acquisition.

Alsea said revenue rose 36.2 percent to 5.2 billion pesos.

Alsea shares closed down 0.38 percent at 46.67 pesos on Monday, before the company reported its results. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)

