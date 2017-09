MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shares in America Movil , Latin America’s largest phone company controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell over 6 percent early on Friday after it made a 7.2 billion euro ($9.6 billion) bid for the 70 percent of Dutch telecoms group KPN it does not own.

America Movil shares were trading at 13.15 pesos in morning trading.