UPDATE 1-Mexico's America Movil says Uno TV project cleared by regulator
June 9, 2016 / 5:55 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's America Movil says Uno TV project cleared by regulator

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background, share movement)

MEXICO CITY, June 9 (Reuters) - America Movil said on Thursday that Mexico’s telecommunications regulator had decided that its Mexican fixed-line company had not broken any rules by running an online TV news platform.

Mexican regulators last year began a probe into whether America Movil’s fixed-line unit Telmex violated the terms of its concession, which bars it from transmitting television, with its online television and news website “Uno TV.”

America Movil is owned by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim and was subject to a sweeping sector reform passed in 2014 which sought to loosen its dominance of telecoms in Mexico.

Slim’s company, Latin America’s biggest mobile phone and pay TV provider, has long been angling to offer television services at home.

“Uno TV” was launched in 2008 to offer television content via the internet, sparking a debate over how it should be regulated and whether it broke America Movil’s concession terms.

America Movil stock was trading down 1 percent on Thursday.

Mexico’s Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) is carrying out a separate probe over whether America Movil broke the law in its relationship with satellite TV provider Dish Mexico.

Competitors complained that America Movil’s relationship with Dish - the two companies printed a single bill for shared services - violated Telmex’s concession. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
