Mexico telecom watchdog: America Movil has not filed asset-sale plan
#Market News
October 21, 2014 / 5:56 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico telecom watchdog: America Movil has not filed asset-sale plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Mexico’s telecommunications regulator has not yet received a plan from Carlos Slim’s America Movil that would lay out how the company will sell assets to reduce its market share, the watchdog’s president said on Tuesday.

“We still haven’t received the divestiture plan foreseen by the law,” Gabriel Contreras, head of the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT), told reporters in Mexico City.

America Movil, which has about 70 percent of Mexico’s mobile market, is subject to tougher regulation and penalties under a new telecom reform passed by the government.

The company said in September it is still analyzing details of the asset-sale plan. (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento)

