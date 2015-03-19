FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carlos Slim bank unit pledges America Movil stock for new loans
March 19, 2015 / 9:45 PM / 2 years ago

Carlos Slim bank unit pledges America Movil stock for new loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 19 (Reuters) - A unit of Carlos Slim’s Grupo Financiero Inbursa bank has entered two loan agreements, pledging America Movil stock as collateral, according to a filing published on Thursday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The subsidiary, called Control Empresariales de Capitales, agreed on March 11 with HSBC to borrow up to 300 million euros ($319.53 million) and pledge 544,470,143 America Movil L shares as collateral, the filing showed.

The same unit entered a separate agreement with Caixabank in December to borrow up to 350 million euros with 596,097,178 America Movil L shares as collateral, the filing said. ($1 = 0.9389 euros) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)

