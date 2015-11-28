Mexico's telecom watchdog approves America Movil prices

MEXICO CITY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Mexico’s telecom regulator said it signed off on the prices dominant phone company America Movil can charge rivals and virtual operators to connect to its network, according to a statement from the regulator on Saturday.

Billionaire businessman Carlos Slim’s America Movil , which controls about 70 percent of Mexico’s mobile phone lines, was declared dominant by the regulator last year.

As a result of that ruling, America Movil has to seek regulator approval for the prices it charges other operators for using its infrastructure. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Dan Grebler)