Mexico's telecom watchdog approves America Movil prices
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
November 28, 2015 / 8:01 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico's telecom watchdog approves America Movil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Mexico’s telecom regulator said it signed off on the prices dominant phone company America Movil can charge rivals and virtual operators to connect to its network, according to a statement from the regulator on Saturday.

Billionaire businessman Carlos Slim’s America Movil , which controls about 70 percent of Mexico’s mobile phone lines, was declared dominant by the regulator last year.

As a result of that ruling, America Movil has to seek regulator approval for the prices it charges other operators for using its infrastructure. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Dan Grebler)

