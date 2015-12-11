FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slim holding companies spend $416 million on America Movil stock
December 11, 2015 / 3:02 PM / 2 years ago

Slim holding companies spend $416 million on America Movil stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Billionaire Carlos Slim’s bank and his holding company bought up almost 500 million America Movil shares in the last few months, according to a Securities Exchange Commission filing on Friday.

The bank, Grupo Financiero Inbursa, and holding company Inversora Carso, have spent $416,460,382 buying 474,120,133 shares, since their last report in August.

The funds to purchase the shares came from working capital at Inbursa and Inversora Carso, the filing said.

America Movil shares were down 0.86 percent at 12.62 pesos in morning trading. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by James Dalgleish)

