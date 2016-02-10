Mexico's America Movil says has 17 bln pesos left in buyback fund

MEXICO CITY, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Mexican telecoms giant America Movil, which is controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, has 17 billion pesos left in its buyback fund from 2015, the company said in a conference call on Wednesday.

The figure is in addition to the 12 billion pesos the company said on Tuesday it would propose putting in the fund for 2016.

The company also said it could cut capital expenditure by 20 to 25 percent in 2016 after three years of heavy investment. (Reporting by Christine Murray)