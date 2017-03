MEXICO CITY, March 9 Shares of America Movil , the telecoms giant controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, slumped on Thursday after the company said the Mexican telecoms regulator had stepped up antitrust rules against it.

The stock slid more than 5 percent as trading started before paring losses to trade down 4.61 percent at 12.62 pesos per share. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)