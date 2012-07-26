RPT-America Movil's net plunges on forex losses

MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - America Movil, the biggest cellphone company in Latin America, posted a 45.5 percent decline in second-quarter net profit as it took a big hit from foreign exchange losses.

The company, owned by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, earned 13.25 billion pesos ($993 million) in the April-June period, compared to 24.32 billion pesos in the same quarter of 2011.

America Movil said in a statement losses from exposure to several currencies during the quarter amounted to 16.1 billion pesos.

Analysts in a Reuters poll were expecting a net profit of 24.6 billion pesos in the period.