FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares in Slim's America Movil fall 1.45 pct after KPN deal ends
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2013 / 1:41 PM / 4 years ago

Shares in Slim's America Movil fall 1.45 pct after KPN deal ends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil fell as much as 1.45 percent at the open on Monday after the telecoms company ended an agreement to keep its holding in Dutch telco KPN below 30 percent.

America Movil, which owns 29.8 percent of KPN, was entitled to end the agreement after Spain’s Telefonica bid 8.1 billion euros ($10.7 billion) for KPN’s German mobile arm E-Plus, KPN said earlier on Monday.

The end of the deal could signal America Movil may bid for the whole of KPN.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.