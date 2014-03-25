FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares in Slim's America Movil fall over 3 pct after Mexico presents telco laws
March 25, 2014 / 2:01 PM / 3 years ago

Shares in Slim's America Movil fall over 3 pct after Mexico presents telco laws

MEXICO CITY, March 25 (Reuters) - Shares in America Movil, the Latin American phone company controlled by Mexican businessman Carlos Slim, fell more than 3 percent on Tuesday, the day after the government presented the so-called secondary laws of a telecoms reform aimed at curbing Slim’s power.

America Movil shares fell to as low as 13.17 pesos in early trading.

Mexico’s government on Monday proposed giving a new regulator wide-reaching powers to police the operations of dominant telecommunications companies and TV broadcasters, right down to their prices and discounts.

$1 = 13.1933 Mexican Pesos Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter

