FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico's America Movil beats fourth-quarter view on lower tax payment
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 11, 2014 / 11:10 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's America Movil beats fourth-quarter view on lower tax payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Latin America’s biggest phone company America Movil on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a drop in taxes and a slight pick up in revenue.

The company, controlled by billionaire businessman Carlos Slim, reported a fourth-quarter profit of 17.2 billion pesos ($1.31 billion) for the October to December period, up from 14.9 billion pesos a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 16.86 billion pesos, according to a Reuters survey.

Revenue rose three percent to 204 billion pesos, the company said.

It was not immediately clear why the company’s tax bill was more than 70 percent lower than the year earlier period.

Shares in America Movil closed up 2.51 percent at 14.32 pesos.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.