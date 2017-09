MEXICO CITY, June 27 (Reuters) - Carlos Slim’s America Movil said on Friday it had authorized the Mexican tycoon’s real estate firm Inmobiliaria Carso to buy more than 5.7 billion shares, formerly held by AT&T, equal to 8.27 percent of America Movil’s stock.

America Movil shares extended gains to 6 percent, a more than two-month high, after the announcement.