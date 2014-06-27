FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Slim's real estate arm to buy AT&T's America Movil stake
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2014 / 9:30 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Slim's real estate arm to buy AT&T's America Movil stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with details on Slim’s stake)

MEXICO CITY, June 27 (Reuters) - Carlos Slim’s real estate firm, Inmobiliaria Carso, will buy AT&T Inc’s equity stake in America Movil, tightening the Mexican tycoon’s control of his flagship telecommunications firm, according to a filing with Mexico’s stock exchange on Friday.

Slim’s Inmobiliaria Carso will buy more than 5.7 billion “AA” shares that have been held by AT&T, equal to 8.27 percent of America Movil’s stock, the Mexican telecommunications firm said in the filing.

The stake represents 23.81 percent of America Movil’s voting stock. Inmobiliaria Carso and one of its subsidiaries will also buy 72.8 million shares of commonly traded “L” shares, according to the filing.

America Movil did not reveal how much Inmobiliaria Carso will pay for the shares. “AA” shares do not frequently trade, but if the whole deal were valued at the current price of “L” shares, it would be worth close to $6 billion.

Slim’s firms and family already control more than 50 percent of America Movil’s voting stock.

AT&T announced the plan to sell its stake in America Movil in May in order to help it gain regulatory approval for its purchase of DirecTV.

America Movil shares closed up 3.59 percent at 13.29 pesos per share. (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.