Slim buys AT&T's America Movil stake for $5.57 bln
#Market News
June 30, 2014 / 8:30 PM / 3 years ago

Slim buys AT&T's America Movil stake for $5.57 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 30 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc said on Monday it had sold all of its equity in Mexican telecoms giant America Movil, which is controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, to Slim’s real estate firm, Inmobiliaria Carso for $5.57 billion.

AT&T said in a filing it sold the stock comprising 72.8 million “L” shares and 5.74 billion “AA” shares.

On Friday, Inmobiliaria Carso said it would buy the stock, which AT&T said in May it would sell to help it gain regulatory approval for its purchase of DirecTV. (Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Dave Graham)

