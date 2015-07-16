FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's America Movil to invest $6 bln in next 3 years-CEO
July 16, 2015 / 6:26 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico's America Movil to invest $6 bln in next 3 years-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 16 (Reuters) - Mexican telecoms giant America Movil, which is controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, will invest $6 billion over the next three years, the company chief executive Daniel Hajj said on Thursday.

Speaking at an event in Mexico City, Hajj said the company was in no rush to sell assets as the company was performing fine without selling them. Nonetheless, Hajj said America Movil was still looking at how to sell the assets.

The company first said in July last year that it would sell a chunk of assets in its home market to cut its market share and avoid tough new measures imposed on it under new regulation. (Reporting by Chrissie Murray)

